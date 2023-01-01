Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

104,100 KM

Details Description

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4x4 SRT

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4x4 SRT

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

104,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9809398
  • Stock #: 18UIAB25094
  • VIN: 1C4RJFDJ7HC625094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour VELVET RED P.C.
  • Interior Colour Laguna Leather - Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 18UIAB25094
  • Mileage 104,100 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4x4 SRT is well known for its all-terrain capability and breath-taking acceleration. Packed under the hood is a 6.4L V8 Hemi with monstrous HP and torque. Whether it's off-roading or just a drive in the city, it does all that without compromising. It's among the most popular family SUVs in North America and has proven just that. Enjoy the comfort of a very capable SUV with plenty of cargo space, great ground clearance, off-road capability, and more. Features include navigation, a rear-view camera, push-start ignition, heated and cooled leather seats, dual-zone climate control, and more. Come test drive this today! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

