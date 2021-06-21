Menu
2017 Jeep Renegade

35,000 KM

Details Description

$26,895

+ tax & licensing
$26,895

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2017 Jeep Renegade

2017 Jeep Renegade

Limited

2017 Jeep Renegade

Limited

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$26,895

+ taxes & licensing

35,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7478208
  • Stock #: P4840A
  • VIN: ZACCJBDB2HPG62623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P4840A
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We're pleased to offer this immaculate 2017 Jeep Renegade 4x4 Limited! There’s a reason Jeeps are so popular, this one capable of any weather condition with its intelligent drive modes and 4x4 system. Features include keyless entry, push button start/stop, remote start, power driver seat, heated front seats, Beats Audio System, power/heated side view mirrors, and much more! This Jeep Renegade is ready for new adventures. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

