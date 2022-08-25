Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Wrangler

63,854 KM

Details

$39,336

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,336

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

Contact Seller

$39,336

+ taxes & licensing

63,854KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9007258
  • Stock #: 18UTNA46926
  • VIN: 1C4HJWCG1HL546926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Leather-Faced Bucket Seats - Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 18UTNA46926
  • Mileage 63,854 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2014 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 155,784 KM
$29,744 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 23,276 KM
$29,794 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Pass...
 39,546 KM
$28,811 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory