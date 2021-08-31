Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kawasaki EN650

6,534 KM

Details Description

$7,970

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,970

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2017 Kawasaki EN650

2017 Kawasaki EN650

Vulcan S Motorcycle with ABS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kawasaki EN650

Vulcan S Motorcycle with ABS

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 7969574
  2. 7969574
  3. 7969574
  4. 7969574
  5. 7969574
  6. 7969574
  7. 7969574
  8. 7969574
  9. 7969574
  10. 7969574
  11. 7969574
Contact Seller

$7,970

+ taxes & licensing

6,534KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7969574
  • Stock #: BC0034425
  • VIN: JKAENED15HDA03081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Motorcycle
  • Mileage 6,534 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Kawasaki EN650 Vulcan S Motorcycle with ABS, 650cc, 2 cylinder, 4 stroke, parallel twin cylinder engine, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooled, 6 speed, saddle bags, Maximum torque: 46 ft/lbs at 6600 rpm,Dual 38mm throttle bodies w/ sub-throttles ,3 position foot pads, black exterior, black interior, leather. $7,970.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $8,320.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2001 CATERPILLAR 345...
 0 KM
$68,580 + tax & lic
2012 International 4...
 113,198 KM
$39,640 + tax & lic
2014 John Deere 1545...
 0 KM
$17,840 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory