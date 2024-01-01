Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2017 Kia Sorento

144,800 KM

Details Description

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Kia Sorento

EX V6

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Sorento

EX V6

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 11331925
  2. 11331925
  3. 11331925
  4. 11331925
  5. 11331925
  6. 11331925
  7. 11331925
  8. 11331925
  9. 11331925
  10. 11331925
  11. 11331925
  12. 11331925
  13. 11331925
  14. 11331925
  15. 11331925
  16. 11331925
  17. 11331925
  18. 11331925
  19. 11331925
Contact Seller

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
144,800KM
VIN 5XYPHDA54HG269858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA69858
  • Mileage 144,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2017 Audi S3 2.0T Technik quattro 6sp S tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Audi S3 2.0T Technik quattro 6sp S tronic 77,700 KM $31,501 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic 52,700 KM $39,902 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Audi Q8 55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Audi Q8 55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 35,800 KM $61,902 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Sorento