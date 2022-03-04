Menu
2017 Lexus IS 350

58,526 KM

$40,375

+ tax & licensing
$40,375

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2017 Lexus IS 350

2017 Lexus IS 350

AWD

2017 Lexus IS 350

AWD

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6

604-525-4667

$40,375

+ taxes & licensing

58,526KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8634638
  • Stock #: RW6717A
  • VIN: JTHCE1D24H5014089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Rioja Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # RW6717A
  • Mileage 58,526 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Lexus IS 350 AWD F Sport in Nebula Grey Pearl Paint and Rioja Red Leather interior is a Local recent Trade in with No Accident Claims. Features include a 3.5 Liter V6 Engine with an 8 Speed Sport Direct Shift Transmission with Paddle Shifters and All Wheel Drive, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Heated & Cooled Seats, Heated steering Wheel, RearView Camera, Bluetooth, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control Air Conditioning, Premium Sound System, Push Button Start, Keyless Remote Entry, Automatic Headlights, Homelink Garage Door Opener, LED Lights, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio & Phone Controls, SIRI Eyes Free, F Sport, Forward Clollision Warning, Lane Departure Alert with Active Lane Control, Automatic high beams, Alloy Wheels and so much more! This Lexus IS 350 AWD F Sport has been thru our shop and has been fully inspected by our Certified Honda Technicians. At OpenRoad Honda, we provide a free carfax vehicle report and a 30 day 2000 km hassle free exchange policy on used vehicles plus a full vehicle detail. All our vehicles have been fully detailed and sanitized as a health and safety precaution to ensure the safe process of your pre-owned purchase. Call our sales team to book an appointment for a Private Viewing!

Vehicle Features

F Sport Series 3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

