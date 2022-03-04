2017 Lexus IS 350

$40,375 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 5 2 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8634638

8634638 Stock #: RW6717A

RW6717A VIN: JTHCE1D24H5014089

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl

Interior Colour Rioja Red

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # RW6717A

Mileage 58,526 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features F Sport Series 3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.