2017 Lexus IS 350

124,493 KM

Details Features

$34,980

+ tax & licensing
$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2017 Lexus IS 350

2017 Lexus IS 350

AWD

2017 Lexus IS 350

AWD

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

124,493KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9981026
  Stock #: 4UTNA14000
  VIN: JTHCE1D26H5014000

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 124,493 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

F Sport Series 3

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

