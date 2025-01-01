$33,980+ taxes & licensing
2017 Lexus RX 350
8A
2017 Lexus RX 350
8A
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$33,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,498KM
VIN 2T2BZMCA5HC089801
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ultra White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 106,498 KM
