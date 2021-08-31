Menu
2017 Mazda CX-3

58,700 KM

Details Description

$20,394

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

GS AWD at

GS AWD at

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

58,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7597384
  • Stock #: Q55469AA
  • VIN: JM1DKFC74H0167254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Q55469AA
  • Mileage 58,700 KM

Vehicle Description

In many ways, the 2017 Mazda CX-30 AWD is quite a conventional compact crossover. However, its sharp styling and engaging driving experience set it apart from the pack. This CX-30 comes in this stunning blue that will be sure to turn heads where ever you go. If you want a 5-passenger SUV that offers great looks, playful driving manners, impressive technology and good value, the Mazda CX-30 might be one of your top picks. This one comes generously equipped with rearview camera, power and heated mirrors, heated seats, remote entry, and much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

