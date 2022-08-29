Menu
2017 Mazda CX-3

77,800 KM

Details Features

$21,378

+ tax & licensing
$21,378

+ taxes & licensing

Metrotown Mazda

604-433-7779

2017 Mazda CX-3

2017 Mazda CX-3

GX FWD at

2017 Mazda CX-3

GX FWD at

Location

Metrotown Mazda

5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7

604-433-7779

$21,378

+ taxes & licensing

77,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9109273
  • Stock #: 220018A
  • VIN: JM1DKDB74H0146085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220018A
  • Mileage 77,800 KM

Vehicle Features

HVXK87

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

