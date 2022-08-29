$21,378+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,378
+ taxes & licensing
Metrotown Mazda
604-433-7779
2017 Mazda CX-3
2017 Mazda CX-3
GX FWD at
Location
Metrotown Mazda
5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7
604-433-7779
$21,378
+ taxes & licensing
77,800KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9109273
- Stock #: 220018A
- VIN: JM1DKDB74H0146085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 220018A
- Mileage 77,800 KM
Vehicle Features
HVXK87
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Metrotown Mazda
Metrotown Mazda
5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7
Call Dealer
604-433-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
Are you sure you want to leave this page? This will end your live chat.