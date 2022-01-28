2017 Mazda CX-5

$27,784 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 7 4 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8158069

8158069 Stock #: BL1088A2

BL1088A2 VIN: JM3KFBCL7H0204516

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica

Interior Colour Black Lthrette w/ Grand Lux Suede

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # BL1088A2

Mileage 52,742 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.