2017 Mazda MAZDA5

131,410 KM

Details

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

12672705

2017 Mazda MAZDA5

GS at

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,410KM
VIN JM1CW2CLXH0194092

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Meteor Grey Mica
  Body Style Hatchback
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 131,410 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2017 Mazda MAZDA5