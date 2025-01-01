$14,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Mazda MAZDA5
GS at
2017 Mazda MAZDA5
GS at
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$14,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
131,410KM
VIN JM1CW2CLXH0194092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Meteor Grey Mica
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 131,410 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
2021 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE 42,000 KM $43,980 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate AWD 2.5T DCT 48,475 KM $36,980 + tax & lic
2020 Lexus UX 250H AWD 142,956 KM $31,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$14,980
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2017 Mazda MAZDA5