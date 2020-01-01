Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC Coupe

2017 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC Coupe

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$37,694

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,681KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4405113
  • Stock #: BL760
  • VIN: WDDWJ4KB0HF552335
Obsidian Black Met
Black Artico
Coupe
Gasoline
Automatic

This immaculate locally-owned and fastidiously dealer-serviced x-lease 2017 Mercedes Benz C300 4Matic Coupe has been maintained in absolutely incredible condition both inside and out! With very low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a near-perfect accident history, this 4Matic C300 Coupe is equipped with the Premium Plus Package, the 360 Degree Camera, and 18" 5-Twin Spoke Wheels! To truly witness the impeccable condition this vehicle has been maintained in, both physically and mechanically, it must be seen and driven! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or RESERVE ONLINE now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

