Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz C 300

72,350 KM

Details Description

$33,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz C 300

2017 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC Coupe

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

  1. 9650509
  2. 9650509
  3. 9650509
  4. 9650509
  5. 9650509
  6. 9650509
  7. 9650509
  8. 9650509
  9. 9650509
  10. 9650509
  11. 9650509
  12. 9650509
  13. 9650509
  14. 9650509
  15. 9650509
  16. 9650509
  17. 9650509
  18. 9650509
  19. 9650509
  20. 9650509
  21. 9650509
  22. 9650509
  23. 9650509
  24. 9650509
Contact Seller

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
72,350KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9650509
  • Stock #: 8UTNA51217
  • VIN: WDDWJ4KB8HF351217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA51217
  • Mileage 72,350 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupe 4Matic just arrived on our lot! Showcasing premium build quality, fine materials, updated technologies, equipped with an array of safety features, it is among one of the most popular luxury Coupe for this reason alone. Packed with features such as Navigation, rear-view camera, heated seats with memory setting, panoramic sunroof, telescopic adjustable steering wheel, keyless entry, dual climate control and much more. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 72,350 KM
$33,998 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz S...
 56,550 KM
$28,998 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz E...
 29,600 KM
$47,988 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Quick Links
Directions Inventory