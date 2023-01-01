$33,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz C 300
4MATIC Coupe
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
$33,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9650509
- Stock #: 8UTNA51217
- VIN: WDDWJ4KB8HF351217
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA51217
- Mileage 72,350 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupe 4Matic just arrived on our lot! Showcasing premium build quality, fine materials, updated technologies, equipped with an array of safety features, it is among one of the most popular luxury Coupe for this reason alone. Packed with features such as Navigation, rear-view camera, heated seats with memory setting, panoramic sunroof, telescopic adjustable steering wheel, keyless entry, dual climate control and much more. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.