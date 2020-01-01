Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4MATIC

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4MATIC

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$24,860

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,146KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4435329
  • Stock #: BC0032243
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB1HN450149
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 4MATIC, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, backup camera, bluetooth, usb, aux, powered seats, memory seats, heated seats, push start, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, black interior, leather. (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $24,860.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $25,160.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • High intensity discharge headlights
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • adjustable foot pedals
  • Locking Differential
  • Leather Seat
  • Driver Power Seat
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Front Heated Seat
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Navigation Aid
  • Front Power Memory Seat
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Trunk anti-trap device
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Passenger Power Seat
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Passenger Climate Controls
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone
  • Telematic/GPS

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

