Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

29,600 KM

Details Description Features

$47,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,988

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E400 Cabriolet

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E400 Cabriolet

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

  1. 9650503
  2. 9650503
  3. 9650503
  4. 9650503
  5. 9650503
  6. 9650503
  7. 9650503
  8. 9650503
  9. 9650503
  10. 9650503
  11. 9650503
  12. 9650503
  13. 9650503
  14. 9650503
  15. 9650503
  16. 9650503
  17. 9650503
  18. 9650503
  19. 9650503
  20. 9650503
  21. 9650503
  22. 9650503
  23. 9650503
  24. 9650503
Contact Seller

$47,988

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
29,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9650503
  • Stock #: 8UIAA50936
  • VIN: WDDKK6FF7HF350936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridium Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UIAA50936
  • Mileage 29,600 KM

Vehicle Description

This accident-free 2017 Mercedes-Benz E400 Cabriolet just arrived on our lot! It showcases premium build quality, fine materials, updated technologies, and is equipped with an array of safety features. The E400 defines luxury and comfort with superb detail in its craftsmanship. It is packed with features such as Navigation, rear-view camera, heated seats with memory settings, blind spot warning, lane keep assist, telescopic adjustable steering wheel, dual climate control and much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Metallic Paint
Climate Comfort Front Seats
Avantgarde Edition Package
Intelligent Drive Package
360 Degree Camera (Replaces 218 when ordered w/ MAE)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 72,350 KM
$33,998 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz S...
 56,550 KM
$28,998 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz E...
 29,600 KM
$47,988 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Quick Links
Directions Inventory