2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E400 Cabriolet
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
- Listing ID: 9650503
- Stock #: 8UIAA50936
- VIN: WDDKK6FF7HF350936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridium Silver Met
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style Convertible
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 29,600 KM
Vehicle Description
This accident-free 2017 Mercedes-Benz E400 Cabriolet just arrived on our lot! It showcases premium build quality, fine materials, updated technologies, and is equipped with an array of safety features. The E400 defines luxury and comfort with superb detail in its craftsmanship. It is packed with features such as Navigation, rear-view camera, heated seats with memory settings, blind spot warning, lane keep assist, telescopic adjustable steering wheel, dual climate control and much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
