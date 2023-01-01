$38,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC43 AMG 4MATIC SUV
Location
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
100,550KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9579553
- Stock #: 8UIAB87768
- VIN: WDC0G6EB2HF187768
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Black Lthr w/ Red Contrast Stitch
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 100,550 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Trailer Hitch
Leather upholstery
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Black Fabric Roof Liner
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Open-Pore Dark Ash Wood Trim
LED Lighting System
Premium Plus Package
Burmester Surround Sound System
Intelligent Drive Package
Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA)
360-Degree Camera (Replaces 218 when ordered w/ MP1)
Acoustic Glass
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
