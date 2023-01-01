Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

100,550 KM

Details Description Features

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

GLC43 AMG 4MATIC SUV

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

100,550KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9579553
  • Stock #: 8UIAB87768
  • VIN: WDC0G6EB2HF187768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr w/ Red Contrast Stitch
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UIAB87768
  • Mileage 100,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Trailer Hitch
Leather upholstery
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Black Fabric Roof Liner
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Open-Pore Dark Ash Wood Trim
LED Lighting System
Premium Plus Package
Burmester Surround Sound System
Intelligent Drive Package
Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA)
360-Degree Camera (Replaces 218 when ordered w/ MP1)
Acoustic Glass

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

