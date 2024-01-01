Menu
2017 MINI Cooper S

58,650 KM

$19,888

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

58,650KM
VIN WMWXP7C39H3C61940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Melting Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black Punch Lthr
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA61940
  • Mileage 58,650 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 MINI Cooper S