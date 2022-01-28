2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

Menu
$18,499

$18,499 + tax & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

SE Black Edition 5MT

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

  Listing ID: 8174923
  Stock #: AI5915A
  VIN: JA32U2FU3HU607094

  Exterior Colour: Tarmac Black
  Interior Colour: Black Premium Fabric
  Body Style: Sedan
  Transmission: Manual / Standard
  • Stock # AI5915A
  Mileage: 41,519 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

