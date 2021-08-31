Menu
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

76,200 KM

Details Description

$24,895

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

ES AWC

Location

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

76,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8071471
  • Stock #: P5268A
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A36HZ600831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rally Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5268A
  • Mileage 76,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

