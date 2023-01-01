Menu
2017 Nissan Altima

82,550 KM

Details Description

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Sedan 2.5 SV CVT

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

82,550KM
Used
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9500608
  Stock #: 8UTNA35846
  VIN: 1N4AL3AP1HN335846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA35846
  • Mileage 82,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

