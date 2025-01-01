Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>nice clean truck , looks like 110,000 kms . through the shop and exceptionally clean. hard rear cover and extention bars . leather load</div>

2017 Nissan Frontier

218,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Frontier

SL

Watch This Vehicle
12430489

2017 Nissan Frontier

SL

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

  1. 1745086700
  2. 1745086700
Contact Seller

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
218,000KM
VIN 1N6AD0FVXHN731980

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Description

nice clean truck , looks like 110,000 kms . through the shop and exceptionally clean. hard rear cover and extention bars . leather load

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Milani Auto Sales

Used 2017 Nissan Frontier SL for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Nissan Frontier SL 218,000 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA5 GS for sale in Burnaby, BC
2014 Mazda MAZDA5 GS 165,000 KM $8,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van 115,000 KM $33,990 + tax & lic

Email Milani Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Primary

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

Call Dealer

778-893-XXXX

(click to show)

778-893-8434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

778-893-8434

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Frontier