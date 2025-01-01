$7,590+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Nissan Leaf
S
2017 Nissan Leaf
S
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
Sale
$7,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,000KM
VIN 1N4BZ0CP7HC311383
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Motor
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Milani Auto Sales
2017 Nissan Leaf S 111,000 KM $7,590 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 149,000 KM $61,990 + tax & lic
2022 Mazda CX-5 GT 90,624 KM $29,890 + tax & lic
Email Milani Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Milani Auto Sales
Primary
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
Call Dealer
778-893-XXXX(click to show)
$7,590
+ taxes & licensing>
Milani Auto Sales
778-893-8434
2017 Nissan Leaf