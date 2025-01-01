Menu
Used 2017 Nissan Leaf S for sale in Burnaby, BC

2017 Nissan Leaf

111,000 KM

$7,590

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Leaf

S

13313951

2017 Nissan Leaf

S

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

Sale

$7,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,000KM
VIN 1N4BZ0CP7HC311383

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$7,590

+ taxes & licensing>

Milani Auto Sales

778-893-8434

2017 Nissan Leaf