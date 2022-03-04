$33,500+ tax & licensing
604-293-2834
2017 Nissan Murano
Platinum AWD CVT
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
$33,500
- Listing ID: 8512997
- Stock #: SQ57969A
- VIN: 5N1AZ2MH1HN134449
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # SQ57969A
- Mileage 72,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The Nissan Murano is a comfortable, fun-to-drive compact crossover with a beautiful interior. It's the perfect size for a small family. Excellent condition. Features included are air-conditioning, full power accessories, keyless entry & ignition, heated & cooled front seats, navigation, a 6-speaker audio system with iPod connectivity, a CD player and an auxiliary jack, Bluetooth connectivity, rear & top view backup camera, sunroof, steering wheel mounted controls and more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
