2017 Nissan Murano

72,000 KM

Details Description

2017 Nissan Murano

2017 Nissan Murano

Platinum AWD CVT

2017 Nissan Murano

Platinum AWD CVT

Location

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

72,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8512997
  • Stock #: SQ57969A
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH1HN134449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SQ57969A
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The Nissan Murano is a comfortable, fun-to-drive compact crossover with a beautiful interior. It's the perfect size for a small family. Excellent condition. Features included are air-conditioning, full power accessories, keyless entry & ignition, heated & cooled front seats, navigation, a 6-speaker audio system with iPod connectivity, a CD player and an auxiliary jack, Bluetooth connectivity, rear & top view backup camera, sunroof, steering wheel mounted controls and more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

