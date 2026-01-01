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Used 2017 Nissan Qashqai SV for sale in Burnaby, BC

2017 Nissan Qashqai

159,000 KM

Details Features

$12,560

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Watch This Vehicle
14513638

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-770-4315

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Contact Seller

$12,560

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
159,000KM
VIN JN1BJ1CP1HW012156

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

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1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

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778-770-XXXX

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778-770-4315

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$12,560

+ taxes & licensing>

Milani Auto Sales

778-770-4315

2017 Nissan Qashqai