Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Rogue

87,855 KM

Details Features

$25,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum AWD

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 10532421
  2. 10532421
  3. 10532421
  4. 10532421
  5. 10532421
  6. 10532421
  7. 10532421
  8. 10532421
  9. 10532421
  10. 10532421
  11. 10532421
  12. 10532421
  13. 10532421
  14. 10532421
  15. 10532421
  16. 10532421
  17. 10532421
  18. 10532421
  19. 10532421
  20. 10532421
  21. 10532421
  22. 10532421
Contact Seller

$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
87,855KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10532421
  • Stock #: 4UTNA54049
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV9HC854049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Met
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 87,855 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Platinum Package
Magnetic Black Metallic Paint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

2022 Honda Civic Sed...
 30,538 KM
$31,980 + tax & lic
2023 Mazda CX-9 GT AWD
 15,489 KM
$49,980 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Sienna L...
 80,406 KM
$42,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory