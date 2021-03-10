Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

102,306 KM

Details Description Features

$18,870

+ tax & licensing
$18,870

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$18,870

+ taxes & licensing

102,306KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6711692
  Stock #: BC0033594
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV2HC816694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,306 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD, 2.5L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, heated seats, sports mode, sports mode, bluetooth, usb, aux, backip camera, CD player, power door locks, power mirrors, black exterior, gray interior, cloth. $18,870.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $19,220.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Power Door Locks
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
adjustable foot pedals
Locking Differential
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Trunk anti-trap device
Remote Ignition
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Passenger Climate Controls
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

