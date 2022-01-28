2017 Nissan Rogue

$27,888 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 7 4 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8182107

8182107 Stock #: DD2382A

DD2382A VIN: 5N1AT2MVXHC753991

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # DD2382A

Mileage 71,744 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.