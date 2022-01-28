Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

71,744 KM

Details Description

$27,888

+ tax & licensing
$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum AWD

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum AWD

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6

604-525-4667

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

71,744KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8182107
  • Stock #: DD2382A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MVXHC753991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # DD2382A
  • Mileage 71,744 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Nissan Roque SL Platinum in Pearl White Paint and Black Interior is a Local, One Owner Trade in with No Accident Claims. Features include a 2.5 Liter DOHC 16 Valve 4 Cylinder Engine with CVT Transmission, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, RearView Camera, Leather Seating, Memory Drivers Seat & Mirrors, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start System, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Air Conditioning, Bose® Premium Audio System with Nine speakers (including two subwoofers), 19" Alloy Wheels, Motion Activated Liftgate, LED headlights, Active Engine Braking, Active Trace Control, Active Ride Control, Intuitive All-Wheel Drive, Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Cruise Control and so much more! This Nissan Roque Platinum has been thru our shop and has been fully inspected by our Certified Honda Technicians. At OpenRoad Honda, we provide a free carfax vehicle report and a 30 day 2000 km hassle free exchange policy on used vehicles plus a full vehicle detail. All our vehicles have been fully detailed and sanitized as a health and safety precaution to ensure the safe process of your pre-owned purchase. Call our sales team to book an appointment for a Private Viewing!

