2017 Nissan Sentra

104,900 KM

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
1.6 SR Turbo MCVT

12210480

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Used
104,900KM
VIN 3N1CB7AP0HY366203

  • Exterior Colour Solid Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNB66203
  • Mileage 104,900 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

