$12,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Sentra
1.6 SR Turbo MCVT
2017 Nissan Sentra
1.6 SR Turbo MCVT
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,900KM
VIN 3N1CB7AP0HY366203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Solid Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNB66203
- Mileage 104,900 KM
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
2017 Nissan Sentra