2017 Nissan Sentra

SV

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$12,570

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,213KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4664799
  • Stock #: BC0032394
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP1HY396043
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2017 Nissan Sentra SV, 1.8L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, gray exterior, black interior, cloth, back up camera, heated seats. $12,570.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $12,870.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • adjustable foot pedals
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

