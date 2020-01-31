2017 Nissan Sentra SV, 1.8L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, gray exterior, black interior, cloth, back up camera, heated seats. $12,570.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $12,870.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

