$34,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Porsche Macan
2017 Porsche Macan
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,350KM
VIN WP1AA2A57HLB03240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Luxor Beige Lthr Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA03240
- Mileage 62,350 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2021 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic (SOO) 31,950 KM $38,999 + tax & lic
2022 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 15,350 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
2021 Audi SQ8 4.0T quattro 8sp Tiptronic 34,200 KM $82,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2017 Porsche Macan