2017 Porsche Macan

$59,988 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 0 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9382102

9382102 Stock #: 8UTNA60255

8UTNA60255 VIN: WP1AF2A56HLB60255

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black/Garnet Red TT Lthr Int

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA60255

Mileage 68,050 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Metallic Paint Additional Features LEATHER PACKAGE Sport Chrono Package Power Steering Plus Upholstery for Two-Tone Leather Interior i.c. w/ Seat Ventilation Monochrome Black Exterior Package (High-Gloss) Roof Rails in Black 20inch RS Spyder Design Wheels Premium Package Plus Smoker Package 14-Way Power Seats w/ Memory Package Mechanical Sunscreen for Rear Side Windows Tinted LED Taillights LED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus) Interior Package Black (High Gloss) Sport Exhaust System in Black Reversing camera incl. Front and Rear ParkAssist System and Surround View Door Opener in Black High Gloss Porsche Crest Embossed on Front and Rear Headrests

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.