2017 Porsche Macan

68,050 KM

Details Description Features

$59,988

+ tax & licensing
$59,988

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Turbo

Turbo

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$59,988

+ taxes & licensing

68,050KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9382102
  Stock #: 8UTNA60255
  VIN: WP1AF2A56HLB60255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black/Garnet Red TT Lthr Int
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA60255
  • Mileage 68,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Metallic Paint
LEATHER PACKAGE
Sport Chrono Package
Power Steering Plus
Upholstery for Two-Tone Leather Interior i.c. w/ Seat Ventilation
Monochrome Black Exterior Package (High-Gloss)
Roof Rails in Black
20inch RS Spyder Design Wheels
Premium Package Plus
Smoker Package
14-Way Power Seats w/ Memory Package
Mechanical Sunscreen for Rear Side Windows
Tinted LED Taillights
LED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)
Interior Package Black (High Gloss)
Sport Exhaust System in Black
Reversing camera incl. Front and Rear ParkAssist System and Surround View
Door Opener in Black High Gloss
Porsche Crest Embossed on Front and Rear Headrests

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

