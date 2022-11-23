$59,988+ tax & licensing
2017 Porsche Macan
Turbo
Location
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
68,050KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9382102
- Stock #: 8UTNA60255
- VIN: WP1AF2A56HLB60255
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black/Garnet Red TT Lthr Int
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 68,050 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Metallic Paint
LEATHER PACKAGE
Sport Chrono Package
Power Steering Plus
Upholstery for Two-Tone Leather Interior i.c. w/ Seat Ventilation
Monochrome Black Exterior Package (High-Gloss)
Roof Rails in Black
20inch RS Spyder Design Wheels
Premium Package Plus
Smoker Package
14-Way Power Seats w/ Memory Package
Mechanical Sunscreen for Rear Side Windows
Tinted LED Taillights
LED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)
Interior Package Black (High Gloss)
Sport Exhaust System in Black
Reversing camera incl. Front and Rear ParkAssist System and Surround View
Door Opener in Black High Gloss
Porsche Crest Embossed on Front and Rear Headrests
