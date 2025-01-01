Menu
2017 RAM 1500

800 KM

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

Crew Cab 4x4 Longhorn (140.5"" WB - 5.7"" Box)

12529678

2017 RAM 1500

Crew Cab 4x4 Longhorn (140.5"" WB - 5.7"" Box)

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
800KM
VIN 1C6RR7PT0HS592559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RED P.C.
  • Interior Colour Leather-Faced w/ Ventilation - Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UETA92559
  • Mileage 800 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Mechanical

Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Additional Features

LIMITED
Limited Appearance Package
ParkSense FT/RR Park Assist System
DELETE 4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION
V8 5.7L Hemi (EZH) - Gas (W/26K 26V)
Class IV Hitch Receiver (offered until 10.25.18)

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

