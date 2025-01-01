$48,995+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Crew Cab 4x4 Longhorn (140.5"" WB - 5.7"" Box)
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Used
800KM
VIN 1C6RR7PT0HS592559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RED P.C.
- Interior Colour Leather-Faced w/ Ventilation - Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UETA92559
- Mileage 800 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Mechanical
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Additional Features
LIMITED
Limited Appearance Package
ParkSense FT/RR Park Assist System
DELETE 4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION
V8 5.7L Hemi (EZH) - Gas (W/26K 26V)
Class IV Hitch Receiver (offered until 10.25.18)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
