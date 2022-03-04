Menu
2017 RAM 1500

74,725 KM

Details Features

$45,999

+ tax & licensing
$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Rebel

2017 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

74,725KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8546303
  • Stock #: D2-78912
  • VIN: 1C6RR7YT2HS827137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,725 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

