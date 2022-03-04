$45,999+ tax & licensing
$45,999
+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Rebel
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5
604-291-2266
74,725KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8546303
- Stock #: D2-78912
- VIN: 1C6RR7YT2HS827137
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 74,725 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5