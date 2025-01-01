$25,990+ taxes & licensing
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 301,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Nice Truck Dually . Checked out great at the Diesel shop. One ICBC claim when it was new in 2017 for $22,300 Does not show, Don't mess out on the Deal
Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that's ready to tackle any job? Check out this impressive 2017 RAM 3500 Laramie, available now at Milani Auto Sales. This rugged workhorse is built to handle the toughest challenges with its powerful diesel engine and robust 4-wheel drive system. Finished in a head-turning red exterior with a sleek black interior, this truck offers both style and capability. With 301,000 km on the odometer, this RAM 3500 has proven its reliability and is ready for many more miles of service.
The RAM 3500 Laramie trim means you'll be riding in comfort. Inside, you'll find a well-appointed cabin designed for long hauls, providing a pleasant driving experience. This truck is built to work hard and look good doing it.
Here are some of the standout features of this RAM 3500:
- Powerful Diesel Performance: Experience the raw power and efficiency of a diesel engine, perfect for towing and hauling.
- Four-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, thanks to the capable 4-wheel drive system.
- Laramie Luxury: Enjoy premium comfort with leather seating, a high-quality sound system, and other luxurious features.
- Rugged Exterior: Stand out from the crowd with the head-turning red exterior.
- Heavy-Duty Capability: This truck is built to work and ready to take on any challenge.
778-893-8434