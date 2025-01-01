Menu
Nice Truck Dually . Checked out great at the Diesel shop. One ICBC claim when it was new in 2017 for $22,300 Does not show, Dont mess out on the Deal

Looking for a heavy-duty pickup thats ready to tackle any job? Check out this impressive 2017 RAM 3500 Laramie, available now at Milani Auto Sales. This rugged workhorse is built to handle the toughest challenges with its powerful diesel engine and robust 4-wheel drive system. Finished in a head-turning red exterior with a sleek black interior, this truck offers both style and capability. With 301,000 km on the odometer, this RAM 3500 has proven its reliability and is ready for many more miles of service.

The RAM 3500 Laramie trim means youll be riding in comfort. Inside, youll find a well-appointed cabin designed for long hauls, providing a pleasant driving experience. This truck is built to work hard and look good doing it.

Here are some of the standout features of this RAM 3500:

Powerful Diesel Performance: Experience the raw power and efficiency of a diesel engine, perfect for towing and hauling.
Four-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, thanks to the capable 4-wheel drive system.
Laramie Luxury: Enjoy premium comfort with leather seating, a high-quality sound system, and other luxurious features.
Rugged Exterior: Stand out from the crowd with the head-turning red exterior.
Heavy-Duty Capability: This truck is built to work and ready to take on any challenge.

2017 RAM 3500

301,000 KM

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 3500

Laramie

12834091

2017 RAM 3500

Laramie

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
301,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C63RRJL7HG556997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 301,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice Truck Dually . Checked out great at the Diesel shop. One ICBC claim when it was new in 2017 for $22,300 Does not show, Don't mess out on the Deal

Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that's ready to tackle any job? Check out this impressive 2017 RAM 3500 Laramie, available now at Milani Auto Sales. This rugged workhorse is built to handle the toughest challenges with its powerful diesel engine and robust 4-wheel drive system. Finished in a head-turning red exterior with a sleek black interior, this truck offers both style and capability. With 301,000 km on the odometer, this RAM 3500 has proven its reliability and is ready for many more miles of service.

The RAM 3500 Laramie trim means you'll be riding in comfort. Inside, you'll find a well-appointed cabin designed for long hauls, providing a pleasant driving experience. This truck is built to work hard and look good doing it.

Here are some of the standout features of this RAM 3500:

  • Powerful Diesel Performance: Experience the raw power and efficiency of a diesel engine, perfect for towing and hauling.
  • Four-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, thanks to the capable 4-wheel drive system.
  • Laramie Luxury: Enjoy premium comfort with leather seating, a high-quality sound system, and other luxurious features.
  • Rugged Exterior: Stand out from the crowd with the head-turning red exterior.
  • Heavy-Duty Capability: This truck is built to work and ready to take on any challenge.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Primary

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Milani Auto Sales

778-893-8434

2017 RAM 3500