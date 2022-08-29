Menu
2017 Subaru BRZ

52,270 KM

Details Description

$27,887

+ tax & licensing
$27,887

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

2017 Subaru BRZ

2017 Subaru BRZ

Sport-Tech at

2017 Subaru BRZ

Sport-Tech at

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$27,887

+ taxes & licensing

52,270KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9178750
  • Stock #: 18UTNB03206
  • VIN: JF1ZCAC14H8603206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure Red
  • Interior Colour Onyx Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 18UTNB03206
  • Mileage 52,270 KM

Vehicle Description

This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

