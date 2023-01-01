2017 Subaru WRX

$34,998 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9579538

9579538 Stock #: 8UBNA19452

8UBNA19452 VIN: JF1VA1L60H9819452

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour World Rally Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Onyx Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # 8UBNA19452

Mileage 62,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.