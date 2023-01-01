$34,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,998
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2017 Subaru WRX
2017 Subaru WRX
4Dr Sport-Tech Pkg 6sp
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$34,998
+ taxes & licensing
62,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9579538
- Stock #: 8UBNA19452
- VIN: JF1VA1L60H9819452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour World Rally Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Onyx Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 8UBNA19452
- Mileage 62,500 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4