Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Subaru WRX

62,500 KM

Details

$34,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru WRX

2017 Subaru WRX

4Dr Sport-Tech Pkg 6sp

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru WRX

4Dr Sport-Tech Pkg 6sp

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

62,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9579538
  • Stock #: 8UBNA19452
  • VIN: JF1VA1L60H9819452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour World Rally Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Onyx Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 8UBNA19452
  • Mileage 62,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 57,500 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 104,100 KM
$56,888 + tax & lic
2021 Audi RS 6 AVANT...
 21,800 KM
$156,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory