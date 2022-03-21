Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota 4Runner

151,950 KM

Details

$39,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,997

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota 4Runner

2017 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 5A

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 5A

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$39,997

+ taxes & licensing

151,950KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8690855
  • Stock #: P5400A
  • VIN: JTEBU5JRXH5436212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5400A
  • Mileage 151,950 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 BMW 540i xDrive...
 41,650 KM
$57,657 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Malib...
 132,650 KM
$22,466 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A4 2.0T Pr...
 46,450 KM
$35,583 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory