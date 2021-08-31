Menu
2017 Toyota Camry

94,588 KM

Details Description

$24,489

+ tax & licensing
$24,489

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

2017 Toyota Camry

2017 Toyota Camry

4-Door Sedan LE 6A

2017 Toyota Camry

4-Door Sedan LE 6A

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$24,489

+ taxes & licensing

94,588KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7980459
  • Stock #: Y003
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK2HU719305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  Stock # Y003
  • Mileage 94,588 KM

Vehicle Description

When you think of what is a reliable, well-rounded, family sedan, the 2018 Toyota Camry immediately comes to mind. It is powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder engine that generates 178 horsepower and 170 pound-feet of torque. Features include back-up camera, Bluetooth Connectivity, leather seats, remote entry, heated side mirrors, and more! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

