2017 Toyota Highlander

123,000 KM

Details Description Features

$38,800

+ tax & licensing
$38,800

+ taxes & licensing

J.J. Motor Cars Ltd

604-255-7331

2017 Toyota Highlander

2017 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID AWD 4dr XLE w/Navigation

2017 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID AWD 4dr XLE w/Navigation

Location

J.J. Motor Cars Ltd

5509 Hastings St, Burnaby, BC V5B 3P9

604-255-7331

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$38,800

+ taxes & licensing

123,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7091776
  • Stock #: 20432
  • VIN: 5tdjgrfhxhs022386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 20432
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean, local and rare Hybrid version of one of Toyota's best seller. Navigation, Back up Camera, Lane departure, Blind spot monitors, heated leather seats, power moonroof, fold down seats and much more...


Add $295 documentation fee

Call or text John at 604-353-6566

J.J. Motor Cars Ltd
5509 Hastings Street
Burnaby, BC, V5B-1R2

Dealer #10300

Check out or inventory at www.jjmotorcars.com or at 5509 Hastings Street in North Burnaby

We DO NOT sell REBUILT, or EASTERN (Quebec, Ontario) Vehicles so please do not compare our pricing to those who do.

We have been in the business almost 25 years and have A+ Better Business Bureau rating and are a trusted source for locally owned BC vehicles

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Premium Audio
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

J.J. Motor Cars Ltd

J.J. Motor Cars Ltd

5509 Hastings St, Burnaby, BC V5B 3P9

