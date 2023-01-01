Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Tacoma

95,200 KM

Details Features

$40,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Tacoma

2017 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 SR5 6A

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 SR5 6A

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
95,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10091856
  • Stock #: 8UTNA24702
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN7HX024702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA24702
  • Mileage 95,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRD Sport Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 Audi A7 3.0T Te...
 66,550 KM
$58,894 + tax & lic
2018 Audi S3 2.0T Te...
 35,800 KM
$42,996 + tax & lic
2014 Audi A8 3.0 8sp...
 117,350 KM
$32,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory