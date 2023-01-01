2017 Toyota Tacoma

$40,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 5 , 2 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10091856

10091856 Stock #: 8UTNA24702

8UTNA24702 VIN: 5TFDZ5BN7HX024702

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA24702

Mileage 95,200 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features TRD Sport Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.