2017 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 Double Cab Super Long Bed V6 6AT 4WD

2017 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 Double Cab Super Long Bed V6 6AT 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,952KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4846026
  • Stock #: BC0032388
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN1HX020550
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Double Cab Super Long Bed V6 6AT 4WD, 3.5L, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, power door locks, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $23,980.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $24,280.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Power Options
  • Power Door Locks
Additional Features
  • Front Heated Seat
  • Navigation Aid

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

