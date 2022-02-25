Menu
2017 Toyota Tacoma

78,133 KM

Details

$42,259

+ tax & licensing
$42,259

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

2017 Toyota Tacoma

2017 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 SR5 6A

2017 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 SR5 6A

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$42,259

+ taxes & licensing

78,133KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8405376
  • Stock #: AI6107B
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN9HX021302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Inferno
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # AI6107B
  • Mileage 78,133 KM

