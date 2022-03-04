2017 Toyota Tundra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,990 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 1 0 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8471112

8471112 Stock #: 585143

585143 VIN: 5TFAY5F10HX585143

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 585143

Mileage 96,104 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Bed Liner Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

