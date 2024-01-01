$23,849+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Volkswagen Beetle
The Convertible Classic 1.8T 6sp at w/Tip
2017 Volkswagen Beetle
The Convertible Classic 1.8T 6sp at w/Tip
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$23,849
+ taxes & licensing
102,600KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VW517AT0HM817429
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Sioux Brown TT Clth/Lthrette w/ Check Beige
- Body Style Convertible
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA17429
- Mileage 102,600 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2022 Audi A3 40 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic 10,900 KM $46,638 + tax & lic
2014 Audi A4 2.0 8sp Tiptronic Progressiv 128,050 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q5 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic 47,700 KM $35,500 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,849
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2017 Volkswagen Beetle