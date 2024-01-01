Menu
2017 Volkswagen Beetle

102,600 KM

$23,849

+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Beetle

The Convertible Classic 1.8T 6sp at w/Tip

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

The Convertible Classic 1.8T 6sp at w/Tip

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$23,849

+ taxes & licensing

102,600KM
Used
VIN 3VW517AT0HM817429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Sioux Brown TT Clth/Lthrette w/ Check Beige
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA17429
  • Mileage 102,600 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$23,849

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2017 Volkswagen Beetle