Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

Trendline 1.8T 6sp at w/ Tip

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

Trendline 1.8T 6sp at w/ Tip

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

  1. 4595826
  2. 4595826
  3. 4595826
  4. 4595826
  5. 4595826
  6. 4595826
  7. 4595826
  8. 4595826
  9. 4595826
  10. 4595826
  11. 4595826
  12. 4595826
  13. 4595826
  14. 4595826
  15. 4595826
  16. 4595826
  17. 4595826
  18. 4595826
Contact Seller

$17,494

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,111KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4595826
  • Stock #: BL777A
  • VIN: 3VWJ17AT1HM610112
Exterior Colour
Pure White
Interior Colour
Titan Black - Pepita Clth
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

This beautiful locally-owned and exclusively OpenRoad-serviced Certified Pre-Owned x-lease 2017 Beetle Trendline has been maintained in exceptional condition both inside and out! With very low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a perfect declaration-free accident history, this Trendline Beetle comes complete with the Convenience Package! As a Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, this 2017 Beetle qualifies for a 2 year/40,000 kms extension to the factory comprehensive warranty at an additional cost! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or RESERVE ONLINE now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2017 Volkswagen Beet...
 65,111 KM
$17,494 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic Sed...
 50,321 KM
$19,494 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic Sed...
 118,583 KM
$12,494 + tax & lic
OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Send A Message