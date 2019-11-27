Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Volkswagen Golf

R 5-Dr 2.0T 4MOTION at DSG

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Golf

R 5-Dr 2.0T 4MOTION at DSG

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

  1. 4387755
  2. 4387755
  3. 4387755
  4. 4387755
  5. 4387755
  6. 4387755
  7. 4387755
  8. 4387755
  9. 4387755
  10. 4387755
  11. 4387755
  12. 4387755
  13. 4387755
  14. 4387755
  15. 4387755
  16. 4387755
  17. 4387755
  18. 4387755
  19. 4387755
  20. 4387755
Contact Seller

$33,494

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,500KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4387755
  • Stock #: AI3771A
  • VIN: WVWVF7AU3HW133004
Exterior Colour
Oryx White Pearl
Interior Colour
Titan Black - Vienna Lthr
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

This incredible locally-owned and meticulously dealer-serviced 1-owner Certified Pre-Owned x-lease 2017 Golf R has been maintained in immaculate condition both inside and out! With very low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a perfect claim-free accident history, this 4Motion Golf R comes complete with the Technology Package Plus! As a Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, this 2017 Golf R qualifies for a 2 year/40,000 kms extension to the factory comprehensive warranty at an additional cost! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or RESERVE ONLINE now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2018 Volkswagen Atla...
 41,483 KM
$41,494 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Pass...
 57,870 KM
$19,718 + tax & lic
2016 Lexus NX 200t 6A
 29,119 KM
$36,189 + tax & lic
OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Send A Message