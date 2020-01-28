Menu
2017 Volkswagen Golf

R

2017 Volkswagen Golf

R

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$1,350

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4554897
  • Stock #: BC0032126
  • VIN: WVWVF7AU5HW013656
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2017 Volkswagen Golf R, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic (tiptronic), AWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, leather. This listing is being sold in Salvage status, buyer to certify. This listing is being sold without keys, running condition and odometer unknown. $1,350.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $1,650.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Rear Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • High intensity discharge headlights
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

