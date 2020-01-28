2017 Volkswagen Golf R, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic (tiptronic), AWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, leather. This listing is being sold in Salvage status, buyer to certify. This listing is being sold without keys, running condition and odometer unknown. $1,350.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $1,650.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.