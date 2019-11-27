Menu
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Wolfsburg Edition 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip 4M

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Wolfsburg Edition 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip 4M

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$23,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 56,906KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4387764
  • Stock #: BL753
  • VIN: WVGNV7AX8HW508037
Exterior Colour
Pure White
Interior Colour
Titan Black Lthrette
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

This gorgeous locally-owned and meticulously dealer-serviced 1-owner Certified Pre-Owned x-lease 2017 Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition has been maintained in exceptional condition both inside and out! With very low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a perfect claim-free accident history, this 4Motion Wolfsburg Edition comes complete with the Panoramic Sunroof Package! As a Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, this 2017 Tiguan qualifies for a 2 year/40,000 kms extension to the factory comprehensive warranty at an additional cost! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or RESERVE ONLINE now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

