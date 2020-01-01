Menu
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 2.0T 6sp at w/ Tip 4M

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 2.0T 6sp at w/ Tip 4M

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$26,489

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,932KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4405116
  • Stock #: BL761
  • VIN: WVGLV7AX7HW503645
Exterior Colour
Deep Black Pearl
Interior Colour
Saddle Brown - Vienna Lthr
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

This gorgeous locally-owned and exclusively OpenRoad serviced Certified Pre-Owned 2017 Tiguan Highline has been maintained in absolutely immaculate condition both inside and out! With very low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a perfect claim-free accident history, this 4Motion Highline comes complete with the super desireable R-Line Package! As a Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, this 2017 Tiguan Highline qualifies for a 2 year/40,000 kms extension to the factory comprehensive warranty at an additional cost! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or RESERVE ONLINE now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

